Historic heist: Megalodon teeth swiped from MI store

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — A thief who targeted a mid-Michigan antique store got away with an unusual treasure: nearly $10,000 in teeth from a shark that’s been extinct for millions of years.

Liberty Square Antique Mall owner Terry Ranshaw said four fossilized megalodon teeth were swiped from his store in Charlotte.

“We just went to get the teeth to show somebody out of the case and they were gone,” he said.

The teeth belonged to Ranshaw’s son, David Ranshaw, who’s now offering a $1,000 reward for their return.

Terry Ranshaw says theft is an ongoing problem that store workers say takes a toll on the store and the community.

“We enjoy doing this, it’s like a hobby and a passion for me and my coworkers, but there’s no respect or honor these days,” said store worker Scott Adams.

Terry Ranshaw and Adams both have a message for whoever took the teeth.

“Just stop it, grow up, go get a job and get it yourself,” said Adams.

“If we catch you, we’re going to prosecute you. You’ve got a chance to bring them back to us and no questions asked. Just bring them back,” said Terry Ranshaw.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Charlotte Police Department at 517. 543.3510.