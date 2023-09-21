LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Hillsdale couple faces federal charges, accused of entering the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hillsdale Daily News reported Karla and Dustin Adams of Hillsdale have each been charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The government says this image shows Karla and Dustin Adams of Hillsdale inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Image: FBI)

In a document filed in federal court, an FBI agent summarized Karla and Dustin Adams’ alleged activities on Jan. 6, saying the agency started investigating the pair after getting a tip. The document included images of the Jan. 6 riot from Karla’s Facebook page that the FBI obtained by a search warrant.

According to the document, FBI agents separately interviewed three witnesses who identified Karla and Dustin Adams as the people in the photo.

Law enforcement also reviewed open-source footage and closed-circuit television footage from inside the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 6 and identified who they say were Karla and Dustin Adams.

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection to the riot, including several from Michigan. Earlier this month, a Michigan native and active-duty Marine was sentenced to probation and community service for his role.