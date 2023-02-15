GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is warning customers that high winds Wednesday may cause downed wires and power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Lower Peninsula until 4 p.m. Wednesday. The region can expect winds from 25 mph to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

As of around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Consumer Energy outage map showed more than 18,000 customers across Michigan were without power. The following West Michigan counties have more than 100 customers without power:

Allegan County: 842 customers

Barry County: 220 customers

Ionia County: 581 customers

Kalamazoo County: 129 customers

Kent County: 6,649 customers

Mecosta County: 1,526 customers

Montcalm County: 886 customers

Muskegon County: 387 customers

Newaygo County: 239 customers

Ottawa County: 447 customers

Van Buren County: 296 customers

Consumers Energy reminds people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and anything it touches. Even if they don’t look dangerous, assume they are charged. You should call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050.

Drivers are advised to watch for line crews working along roads and give them plenty of space.

Don’t run portable generators in enclosed spaces; keep them at least 25 feet away from any doors or windows in your home.