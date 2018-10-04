High winds knock out power to thousands across MI

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Thousands are without power across West Michigan Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Consumers Energy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds have knocked out power to thousands of Consumers Energy customers across Michigan Thursday.

At the height of the outages, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy says more than 14,000 customers were without power across Michigan early Thursday. Counties that had the highest concentration of outages were Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau counties.

These are where the outages in West Michigan stand as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to Consumers Energy outage map:

Ionia County: 214

Muskegon County: 164

Ottawa County: 912

Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to those affected customers. The utility company recommends customers check the outage map for updated estimated restoration times.

Consumers reminds people to stay 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything its touching. If you see one, call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050. Drivers are also reminded to be alert to Consumers crews working along roads.