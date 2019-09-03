High waters bringing pieces of Lake Huron shipwrecks ashore

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Rising water levels in the Great Lakes are bringing pieces of shipwrecks ashore along Michigan’s Lake Huron shoreline.

State Maritime Archaeologist Wayne Lusardi says sightings of wooden pieces of shipwrecks have been common in recent weeks along Thunder Bay in Alpena and other communities dotting Lake Huron’s shoreline as high waters wash those artifacts ashore.

Lusardi tells The Alpena News that this summer’s shoreline erosion is giving archaeologists a chance to draw, photograph, measure and study artifacts that are usually hidden beneath the lake’s depths.

He says a shipwreck once buried in sand dunes at Hoeft State Park, north of Rogers City, has been come to light over the summer. Wind-driven waves have revealed 45 feet of that ship’s ribs and bottom, although most of that vessel remains buried.

