High price of gas worries delivery drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The rising cost of gas is cutting into the bottom line for delivery drivers.

“If the gas prices are high, I end up with a lot less money at the end of the month,” longtime ride hail and delivery driver Benjamin Trump said.

As gas prices hit a record high, local Uber Eats delivery driver Kathie Marin said the growing expense could drive her out of the industry.

“I don’t know if I can continue doing what I’ve been doing,” Martin said.

Martin said other drivers could follow suit.

More than 6,000 drivers have signed an online petition asking Uber and Lyft to help offset the cost of fuel, urging the app-based services to raise customer rates or take a smaller commission for fares.

Uber and Lyft are offering a fuel cash back program, helping drivers save up to 25 cents per gallon.

“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.” Hayley Prim, policy manager at Uber