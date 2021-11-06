‘He’s a sweet kid’: search continues for missing GVSU student, family offering reward

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety are continuing their search for 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who has now been missing for over a week.

Santo is 5’10”, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

The Grand Valley State University student was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 in the area of Yakeley hall on MSU’s campus.

An undated courtesy photo of Brendan Santo.

Santo was wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and white converse high-top shoes.

Brendan’s family is conducting a volunteer-based search on MSU’s campus, searching wooded areas until dusk.

“We just want him home. He’s been gone long enough he needs to come home,” said Dawn Brewer, Brendan’s aunt and the leader of today’s search.

Brewer wasn’t alone, as long lines stretched out of the door of the MSU Union building today. People who didn’t even know Brendan came to do what they could to help.

“Just the fact that I have a sister his age and if I was in the family’s shoes I would want anyone even they didn’t know her to come out and help her,” said MSU Junior Taylor Greeson.

Brewer’s motivation to continue searching for her nephew is the support and love that she has received.

“He’s a genuine kid. He’s a sweet kid. He’s shy unless you get him talking and then you know. I mean he has great friends. Everybody you talk to is going to tell you he is a great kid,” said Brewer.

The Santo family is additionally offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with “credible information that leads to bringing Brendan home.”

The reward will be managed through Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan via the existing MSU Police and Public Safety toll-free tip line 844-99-MSUPD or tip email which is tips@police.msu.edu.

We have been collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners for several days, and this arrangement formalizes and expands our team while making additional expert resources and personnel available to assist us in bringing Brendan home. We particularly appreciate the continued help and support offered by Grand Valley State University and Oakland County, who have been providing investigators with direct contact to those close with Brendan.” Inspector Chris Rozman, Public Information Officer with MSU Police and Public Safety

MSUPD has expanded its partnership in the search to include the following agencies:

East Lansing Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Grand Valley State University

Police Department Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Michigan State Police

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities confirmed they found his car in the area he last parked it.

A Facebook post from MSUPD says they have conducted a variety of searches, including by foot, drone, helicopter and boat. Additionally, the department has utilized canine units, divers and civilian volunteers.

Cellular, smartphone and GPS data have also been used in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact MSU Police and Public Safety by calling 517.355.2221 or 911 for emergencies, or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517.483.STOP.