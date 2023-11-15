GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Your dog could soon be featured on a Michigan Lottery ticket.

It’s all part of the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky Dog promotion. Players can submit photos and short biographies of their dogs online. Then, the Michigan Lottery will choose 30 dogs to feature on Lucky Dog, a $1 instant game that is set to launch in June of 2024.

You can enter your dog until Dec. 8. Submissions opened Nov. 6.

The winning 30 dogs will be announced in the spring.

To enter your dog and check out the “top dogs,” visit the Michigan Lottery’s website.