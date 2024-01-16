GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is touting the success of its fishery program with the latest data from fall fish stocking.

The DNR’s fisheries raised and delivered more than 1 million fish across the state this fall, which helps drive Michigan’s tourism and provides more opportunities for anglers.

“It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” Ed Eisch, assistant chief of the DNR Fisheries Division, said in a statement. “When added to our successful spring and summer stocking efforts, that brings the total for 2023 to more than 10.4 million fish stocked in Michigan’s waters.”

Michigan has six fisheries and three cooperative hatcheries across the state, working together to raise different fish species. While some species can be released within a month of hatching, others are held for up to 18 months.

For the fall, the fisheries focused on six different species: brook trout, coho salmon, lake trout, steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge — commonly referred to as muskie.

The Marquette State Fish Hatchery stocked more than 35,000 brook trout that were added to 42 different locations across the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

A Michigan DNR fisheries technician stocks fall fingerling brook trout in Rock Lake, Alger County. (Courtesy Michigan DNR)

The Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Traverse City raised coho salmon, releasing more than 416,000 fish in four locations, including Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

The Thompson State Fish Hatchery in Manistique raised nearly 240,000 fingerling steelhead and more than 18,000 muskie that were dropped into 11 different lakes.

The Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery near Kalamazoo also focused on steelhead and muskie, releasing about 3,000 muskie and nearly 345,000 steelhead.

“The number and type of fish stocked vary by hatchery, as each facility’s ability to rear fish differs because of water supplies and temperature,” the DNR explained. “These fish must then be delivered at specific times and locations for stocking to ensure their success.”

The DNR allows visitors to tour the state fisheries and maintains an online database that details which local bodies of water have been restocked by the agency.