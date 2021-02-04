Michigan doctors say iPhone 12 can impact defibrillators, pacemakers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Doctors at Henry Ford Health System in metro Detroit say Apple’s iPhone 12 has a strong magnet in the back that could deactivate defibrillators and pacemakers.

The issue was first identified by Drs. Gurjit Singh and Joshua Greenberg.

“When I first started reading about the iPhone 12 it said the magnet was so strong you could attach it to your refrigerator,” Greenberg said.

It got the pair thinking about what the magnet could do to things like pacemakers and defibrillators, which are designed to have a safety magnetic switch in case they need to be replaced.

“Anybody can put an external magnet of enough strength and if you bring it close to the device, it will turn off the defibrillator from shocking that person,” Singh said.

The doctors ran some tests that left them surprised.

“We tested on a patient. We brought the iPhone 12 pretty close to the chest,” Singh said. “We kept it on the patients defibrillator over the skin and dressing and we immediately discovered that the iPhone had deactivated the defibrillator.”

After the findings were published in the medical journal ‘Heart Rhythm,’ Apple also issued their own warning. The doctors hope is that their research will help save lives.

“All patients with implanted devices, be it pacemakers or defibrillators, should keep iPhones or any phone with magnetic cases at least inches away from their implanted devices,” Singh said.

The doctors only ran tests with defibrillators, buts say they are in the process of expanding their research to include pacemakers soon.