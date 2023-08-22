EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of year again: On the campus of Michigan State University, move-in week is expected to be as hectic as ever.

Campus officials say they have spent the last few months preparing for the thousands of students who will be pouring into East Lansing — 5,000 expected Tuesday and another 5,000 Wednesday. Leaders want to help students avoid the chaos.

Last year, long lines led to traffic jams in and around East Lansing that essentially shut down the area. This time around, campus officials say they will have specific driving instructions for parents listed on the university’s app and on its website for housing services.

Organizers said the right preparation can help make things less stressful.

“We really just want to make sure that families are taking their time and students are enjoying the moment. We know it can seem a little chaotic and there is a little anxiety that goes into it each time,” Bethany Balks of MSU Residence Education and Housing Services said.

And remember, moving in should be a fun experience.

“It’s hard for families to say goodbye to their students, but we hope everyone brings their patience and are ready to enjoy the moment and not get to stressed throughout the day,” Balks said.

Most of the parking on campus will be free for the rest of the week, but overnight parking restrictions will still apply. Campus officials are also warning drivers who normally travel near campus to try and find a different way to get where you’re going for the next few days.

If you’re a student at MSU or a parent, you can find move-in day information posted at MSU’s Residence Education and House Services website.