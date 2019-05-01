Michigan

Heavy overnight rains cause flooding in Detroit metro area

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 08:41 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 08:43 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police are urging motorists to use caution after heavy overnight rains sparked flooding and freeway closure across the Detroit metropolitan area.

The state Department of Transportation says flooding closed the Southfield Freeway in both directions at Outer Drive on Detroit's west side and the northbound Lodge Freeway in downtown Detroit early Wednesday. Flooding was also reported along Interstate 75 in downtown Detroit.

State police said localized flooding was also occurring on side streets and several vehicles had to be towed from the water.

Drivers were urged to use caution, with state police saying it takes just six inches of water for a motorist to lose control of their car and a foot of water to cause a car to begin floating in floodwaters.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries