LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means a lot of grilling and eating.

While there are many recipes out there, health officials say it’s important to grill healthy meat options too.

“Lean meats, fish, and chicken are all tasty when grilled,” Sarah Smith, a registered dietitian at Sparrow Hospital, said. “Sturdy vegetables, like potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, mushrooms, eggplants, peppers, and zucchini, are also good choices.”

According to Smith, when you grill meats, choose leaner cuts and trim off extra fat. She said the fat drippings and smoke may release chemicals that increase your risk of cancer.

Smith also said you can even grill many kinds of fruit such as pineapple, peaches, nectarines, apples and plums.

When grilling meat, fish, or poultry, health experts say portion size matters. Experts recommend aiming for a 3- to 4-ounce piece per person.