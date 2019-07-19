Health officials confirm measles case in Detroit resident

DETROIT (AP) — Health officials in Detroit have confirmed a case of measles in a city resident who recently returned from overseas travel.

The Detroit Health Department says the person with the highly contagious disease went to the emergency department Tuesday of Children’s Hospital of Michigan as well as a physician’s office in suburban Macomb County.

The health department says everyone who may have been exposed at the physician’s office was notified, but those who were at the hospital’s emergency department between 12:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday may have been exposed and should check to see if they need treatment.

The case is at least the 46th in Michigan this year. Most have been in Detroit’s suburbs. One was reported in Traverse City. The number is the highest since 65 in 1991.