Health officials: 39 ill after eating at MI restaurant

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — The number of people sickened after eating at an Eaton County restaurant is climbing.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department says so far, 39 people have reported feeling ill after eating at Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Charlotte between June 15 and June 18. Their symptoms include nausea, abdominal cramping, vomiting or diarrhea.

Health officials say the restaurant at 430 N. Cochran Ave. reopened Wednesday afternoon after workers cleaned it and threw out all food prepared between Saturday and Tuesday.

Health officials are still trying to determine what led to the illness. BEDHD says it’s interviewed staff and is contacting patrons.

Anyone who ate at Tequila’s Mexican Grill between June 15 and June 18 Tuesday, June 18th and felt ill is encouraged to contact their doctor or BEDHD’s Environmental Health Division at 517.541.2615.