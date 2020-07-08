Health department identifies possible COVID exposure site in Oceana county

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — A public exposure site has been identified in Oceana county after a Kalamazoo resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive attended Sherwood Forest Appreciation weekend in Oceana county.

That event took place between June 25th and 28th at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.

District Health Department #10, which covers Oceana county, was notified by the Kalamazoo

County Health Department about the positive test.

Health officials say there were crowded conditions and challenges for proper social distancing at the site.

“We continue to see increased cases of COVID-19 in the community making it more

important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures that have been

promoted: wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing, and following proper

hygiene,” said DHD#10 Health Officer, Kevin Hughes.

Health officials say if you were at this location during the event, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a

result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as

possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of

breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste

or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately

quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.