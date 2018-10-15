Michigan

1 killed in head-on crash in Newaygo County

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 06:09 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 07:38 AM EDT

1 killed in head-on crash in Newaygo County

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —  A head-on crash in Newaygo County has killed a pickup truck driver.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday on East 120th Street and Walnut Avenue in Grant Township, northwest of Cedar Springs.

Authorities say the male driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his or her injuries is unknown.

The impact of the crash scattered debris across the road.

Deputies have blocked off 120th Street between Catalpa and Walnut avenues while they investigate; drivers are asked to avoid the area.  As of 7:15 a.m., authorities said it could be a couple hours before 120th Street reopens.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

***EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated three people were injured in the crash, based on what dispatchers said. Investigators on the scene clarified only two people were involved in the crash.***

