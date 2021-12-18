Head-on crash near Niles leaves 5-year-old, man dead

A 5-year-old boy and his dad are dead after crashing head-on with a another vehicle east of Niles Friday evening. (Dec. 17, 2021)

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad are dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle east of Niles Friday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers were sent to the area of M-60 near Pine Lake Street, roughly five miles east of Niles, for a crash.

Troopers report that a 2006 Ford passenger car, driven by Phillip Parker, 30, of Centreville, was traveling westbound on M-60 at a high speed and crossed the center line, crashing head-on into an eastbound 2007 Ford Edge SUV.

Parker and his 5-year-old son, who was also in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said. It is unknown if Parker was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Ford SUV both suffered non life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a South Bend hospital for treatment. MSP said they were both wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results and the prosecutor’s review.

