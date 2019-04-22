Michigan

HBO rolls out Nassar scandal documentary trailer

Posted: Apr 22, 2019

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 07:25 PM EDT

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — HBO has unveiled the trailer video promoting its upcoming documentary on the Larry Nassar sexual assaults that devastated hundreds of girls and women, United States Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

"At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal," features interviews with survivors while it examines how abusers such as Larry Nassar could go unchecked for years.

The film is directed by Erin Lee Carr and is scheduled to premiere this year.

This article originally appeared on WLNS.com.

