Haulin’ pollen: Video gets up close and personal with bees in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — On an early June evening in Marquette, a familiar hum returned to one city neighborhood.

Some bees were busy collecting pollen. Cameras from WJMN, WOOD TV8’s Upper Peninsula sister station, captured them in motion. You can see the yellow masses on their legs are where all that pollen is stored.

Some of the video has been slowed down to show you how these bees get the job done. Some of it is full speed to show how quickly they work to gather this essential ingredient.

Spend a minute to relax and watch them work without the concern for getting stung.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development says honeybee pollination is worth $15 billion to U.S. crops and supports the growth of fruits, vegetables and nuts.

“Pollinators play a key part of agriculture and food systems sustainability in the United States and contribute greatly to the economy of the country’s agricultural sector,” the agency says. “A strong pollinator community overall helps ensure a better environment.”