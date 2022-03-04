Hartford gas station burglary may be linked to other case

The damaged safe found after a burglary at a Marathon gas station in Hartford. A similar attempted burglary was reported a day before at a different Marathon gas station. (March 4, 2022)

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, tree workers found a damaged safe that had been stolen from a Hartford gas station in February. Police believe it is connected to another attempted gas station burglary in Berrien County.

On Feb. 10 at about 5:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the Marathon gas station at 108 E. Main Street for a report of breaking and entering. The police investigation found that the suspects were two males wearing dark hoodies, dark shoes, masks and gloves.

Surveillance images released by the Hartford Police Department shows two men stealing from the Hartford Marathon gas station. (Feb. 10, 2022)

They entered the building from the rear around 12:15 a.m. and stole the safe by carrying it out the back door. They were then picked up by a light silver or gray colored SUV. It is unknown how much money was in the safe, police say.

When news of the Hartford Marathon break-in got out, the owner of the Marathon gas station in Berrien County at the corner of M-140 and Napier Avenue contacted Hartford police with a similar story. He said two masked males entered his store just a day earlier on Feb. 9, by breaking through the door. They attempted to break into the ATM but were scared away by an off-duty employee returning to the store to get something she had forgotten inside.

On Wednesday, almost a month after these two incidents, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department got a call that some tree workers in Arlington Township had found a damaged safe around 38th Avenue. Police confirmed that it was the stolen safe from Hartford.

Images released by the Hartford Police Department show the damaged safe found in the woods close to a month after it was stolen from a Marathon gas station in Hartford. (March 2, 2022)

The burglaries are still under investigation. If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact the Hartford Police Department at 269.621.3225 or the Berrien County Detective Division at 269.983.7141.