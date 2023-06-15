GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, Michigan became the 23rd state to sign into law an act that will protect people from hair-based discrimination.

The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, known as the CROWN Act, removes barriers for Black Michiganders by prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture and certain protective hairstyles that were historically associated with race.

“For far too long, we know that hair-based discrimination has been used to deny equal opportunity for Black Americans,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “No more, not here in Michigan. With this overwhelmingly bipartisan bill, we’re coming together to say that no one should be fired from their job, denied opportunity or kicked out of school because of their natural hair. After all, hair is a part of our identity.”

Local barber Chester Malone with Clippers & Ness said his clients have been cutting or relaxing their natural hair ahead of big job opportunities and interviews because of stereotypes associated with certain styles.

“They might think those little twist might be affiliated with something that it’s not, and so that does play a major part in parents and grooming,” he said.

Malone said the new law is long overdue and applauds the state for the change.

“Hair is an expression,” Malone said.

Several 2020 studies conducted by researchers from Michigan State University and Duke University found that Black women with natural hairstyles were perceived as less professional and competent during job recruitment.

The studies also found that in the past, some schools’ dress codes prohibited people’s natural hair texture.

“Michigan is a state where we stand up for fundamental rights and freedoms,” Whitmer said. “Our state is a place where you can live with dignity and respect and find a path to prosperity for every person who calls this great state home.”