GVSU plans to hold face-to-face classes in the fall

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is preparing for face-to-face learning and living in the Fall 2020 semester on campus, according to the GVSU President.

A virtual townhall meeting on May 1st gave insight on the university’s future plans. Roughly 1200 new Lakers and their parents attended this online meeting to learn the steps officials are taking for the coming semester.

“We are planning for a Fall semester with multiple learning and living scenarios to be as flexible as possible and to accommodate all students safely,” President Philomena Mantella said. Three learning options are being developed for courses: Fully online, a hybrid model, and face to face teaching.

The University will make a final decision about the Fall term by the end of the Spring semester, June 22nd. Mantella said the university will follow all guidance from the Governor’s office and the scientific community to keep the students safe.

Mantella said Grand Valley is in a unique position to accommodate social distancing due to its smaller labs and sections of 30 students or fewer.