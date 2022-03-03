GVSU, GRCC among colleges in Amazon free tuition program

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon announced Thursday that it is partnering with more than 140 universities to provide fully-funded college tuition for its employees.

It’s part of the company’s Career Choice program, which is designed to help employees gain new skills, whether they stay at Amazon or move elsewhere, a press release said. This announcement brings in local colleges across the nation, including four in Michigan — two on the west side of the state.

Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University are two of the schools partnering with Amazon, according to press releases from both schools.

The program provides a variety of opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications and even foundational skills like English language proficiency, high school diplomas and GEDs for its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S., according to an Amazon press release.

Workers can take classes online, in-person or on-site in a Career Choice classroom located in fulfillment centers in 37 states.

You can learn more about Career Choice on Amazon’s website.