LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will join advocates and lawmakers for a rally at the Michigan Capitol to demand action on gun safety.

Organizers said the rally is in support of an 11-bill gun safety package moving through the Michigan Legislature. Speakers at the rally will include Giffords, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Senate Leader Winnie Brinks.

The rally is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It comes more than one month after the Feb. 13 deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. Three students were killed in the shooting: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. Five other students were injured.