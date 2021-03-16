Watch: Group launches ballot initiative to expand FOIA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization is launching a ballot initiative to expand Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act to include the state Legislature and the governor’s office.

Those groups are currently exempted from the open records law.

Progress Michigan is hoping to get a proposal to change that on the November 2022 ballot.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, on Monday called on the Republican-led Legislature to expand FOIA. While lawmakers have already drafted an expansion to include the House and Senate, Benson said it has too many loopholes.

Progress Michigan agreed, specifically noting that the bills have a 14-day window for response in which it says information could be destroyed.