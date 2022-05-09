LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group gathering signatures to change Michigan’s term limits law is urging the Legislature to put the initiative on the ballot, saying it would give voters more time to assess the proposal.

Voters for Transparency and Term Limits wants to amend the state constitution to shorten legislative term limits to 12 years from 14 but let lawmakers serve the entire time in one chamber.

The coalition of business, labor and political leaders has two paths to advance the measure to a fall vote: submitting signatures by July 11 or persuading legislators to place it on the ballot by Sept. 9.