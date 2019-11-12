Closings & Delays
Group criticizes delayed release of A-to-F grade for schools

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Education is facing criticism from a conservative education group for not publishing A-through-F letter grades for public schools.

A 2018 law requires the agency to have assigned each school a grade in five categories by Sept. 1 and each year following. But the department does not plan to release the initial grades until March.

The Great Lakes Education Project, a pro-school choice group with ties to the DeVos family, says it spent just 20 hours using 2017-18 data to calculate letter grades. It says the State Board of Education should “hold accountable” state officials for violating the new transparency law.

A spokesman says the Education Department has been clear all along that the new accountability system, based on 2018-19 data, will not be ready until March.

