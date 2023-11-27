UNDATED (WOOD) — A large freighter ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle on Monday.

The vessel, called Barbro G, ran aground shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the Belle Isle Anchorage, the U.S. Coast Guard said. No one was hurt and no pollution was reported. Other shipping traffic is continuing unaffected.

Above, you can watch video of tugboats working to free the vessel, provided by WDIV, the NBC affiliate out of Detroit.

The freighter is bound for Italy with 21,000 tons of wheat, the Coast Guard said.