Ground beef recalled for possible E. coli sold nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal officials are worried ground beef recalled for possible E. coli may be in refrigerators across the country.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued a nationwide recall Friday for nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef that may be tainted by E. coli.

The New Jersey company says its recall involves raw ground beef produced on June 1 and shipped to stores nationwide, including Walmart.

The recalled products have “EST. 46841” printed inside their USDA mark of inspection, and were sold under the following brands:

Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed Ground Beef | 1-pound package | Use/freeze by 7/1/20 | Lot code: P-53298-82

Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed ground beef patties | 1-pound package containing four patties | Use/freeze by 7/27/20 | Lot code: P-53934-28

Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-fed 93% lean ground beef | Package containing three 1- pound portions | Use/freeze by 7/1/20 | Lot code: P53929-70

Thomas Farms 85% lean grass-fed ground beef patties | 1-pound tray containing four patties | Use/freeze by 6/25/20 | Lot code: P53944-10

Thomas Farms 80% lean grass-fed ground beef | 4-pound tray with 10 patties | Use/freeze by 6/25/20 | Lot code: P53937-45

Thomas Farms 85% lean grass-fed ground beef patties | 1-pound package containing four patties | Use/freeze by 6/27/20 | Lot code: P53935-25

Value Pack 76% lean fresh ground beef | Use/freeze by 7/1/20 | Lot code: P53930-18

Anyone with the recalled meat should throw it away or return it to the store where they bought it for a refund.

>>PDF: Recalled beef product labels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says federal inspectors discovered the possible contamination during routing testing. So far, there are no reports of illness connected to the recalled products.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps within eight days of exposure.

While most people recover within a week, federal officials say it can cause kidney failure in extreme cases. Children under age 5 and older adults are at higher risk for a severe reaction.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall should contact Lakeside Processing Center’s call center at 856.832.3881.