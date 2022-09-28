WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program — federal food stamps — could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.

On Wednesday during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the Biden administration announced Meijer would offer a rotating set of discounts and coupons on SNAP purchases of qualifying fruits and vegetables. Meijer says it applied for a waiver to offer the discounts earlier this year and it’s the only retailer with such deals as part of the federal initiative.

Meijer says the SNAP discounts will apply at all 499 of its stores across six states starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The one-year program will give SNAP participants $5 to $10 off and 5% to 10% off qualifying produce.

The first discount runs Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 and gives SNAP participants 10% off fresh fruits and vegetables. Meijer says it will supply SNAP users with coupons for similar discounts in the future.

The Biden administration announced more than $8 billion in commitments during Wednesday’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. The conference is the first of its kind in 52 years, with an aim at ending hunger and curbing diet-related disease by 2030 all while creating food and health equity.

The previous conference ushered in a new era for health and diet, including the WIC program, nutrition labels and the food pyramid.