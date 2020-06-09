Great Wolf Lodge announces reopening plan

GARFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Great Wolf Lodge near Traverse City is reopening June 23, it said.

The indoor water park resort has launched the new Paw Pledge program, which focuses on keeping families healthy and safe while they enjoy time at the resort.

The program includes guidance from health and public officials, focusing on disinfecting and sanitation, physical distancing, personal protection and minimizing surface interactions.

Protocols for the Paw Pledge program include:

Touched surfaces continually sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants

Guest rooms disinfected and sanitized before check-in and room attendants focusing on high touch point areas.

Capacity limited to 50% or less

Markings placed in various areas of the resort to help with physical distancing

Increased hand-sanitizer stations throughout the resort

Personal protection amenities provided to guests

Complimentary face masks offered upon request at the front desk

Face masks required in area where distancing could be difficult

Plexiglass barriers installed in areas where distancing could be a challenge.

Reservation can be made on Great Wolf Lodge’s website. More information about the Paw Pledge program can be found online.