House reauthorizes Great Lakes funding initiative

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — An initiative that secures millions of dollars for the Great Lakes has been reauthorized for an additional five years.

The Great Lakes Restoration Act passed the House Wednesday. It was set to expire at the end of the 2021 fiscal year but will be extended until the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

The funding helps clean pollution, prevent the spread of invasive species and protect drinking water.

The bill will also increase funding in 2022 from $300 million to $375 million and by $25 million each year until it reaches $475 million in 2026.

Lakeshore Congressman Bill Huizenga spoke about the bill in Washington Wednesday.

“With the threat of Asian carp inundating our water, high water levels and erosion threatening our shorelines and the ongoing threat of PFAS contaminating our water, we must be committed to bi-partisan solutions to protect this resource,” Huizenga said.