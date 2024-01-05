GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — This warm winter, so far, has meant near record-low ice levels on the Great Lakes.

There’s next to no ice on Lake Superior and barely enough on Lake Michigan for a mixed drink.

In fact, scientists who track these kinds of things say the Great Lakes ice season is now 46 days shorter than it was just 50 years ago.

“We don’t see a lot of stories about high (ice) levels any more on the Great Lakes,” said Bryan Mroczka, a meteorologist and physical scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor. “We do a lot more stories about the low levels, because we’re seeing that more frequently.”

That’s actually bad news for the shoreline. Lots of ice keeps waves from making landfall during big storms.

“When you have less ice on the lakes, and certainly less ice near the shore, you rapidly increase your probability of significant erosion during the winter, destruction of coastal infrastructure, piers, jetties, roadways,” Mroczka said.

And less ice, he said, could mean more cloudy days and lake-effect snow.

“Because ice on the lakes shuts that lake-effect snow machine down,” Mroczka said. “If we keep the lakes open, we can see these large lake-effect events much deeper into the season.”

Right now, less than 0.5% of the Great Lakes are covered with ice — most of it along the northern shore of Lake Superior, he said.

“It’s near-record low,” Mroczka said. “It’s starting off slow, but there’s a lot of time to see those numbers pick up with time. There’s a lot of winter left.”

Over the last 50 years, he said, ice coverage has dropped on average 5% a decade.

“Meaning that we’re seeing, on average, about 50% less ice now than we were in the early ’70s,” Mroczka said. “We’re still going to see high-ice years, and we’re still going to see low-ice years, but the average over the long period of time is decisively down. It’s a downward trend and that trend is expected to continue.”

He and other experts blame climate change.

“What we’re seeing is that the Arctic outbreaks that occur now are of shorter duration than they were in the past, so we get the cold outbreaks, but it lasts for a day, two days, three days, when the lakes need that cold air to get entrenched and sit for a long time,” he said.

Even with less ice, the shipping industry continues to push for a second U.S. Coast Guard heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes.

“Back in 2014, we had some record-setting ice conditions,” said Eric Peace, vice president of the Lakes Carriers’ Association, which represents U.S. flagged freighters on the Great Lakes. “Literally, all of Lake Superior was frozen solid, so it just depends on those polar vortexes.”

The Great Lakes big freighter season ends on Jan. 15 every year — ice or not — when the Soo Locks shut down for maintenance. It starts up in late March.

Peace is a former commander of a Coast Guard icebreaker.

He recalls taking 11 days in 2014 to help iron ore freighters cross through the thick ice on Lake Superior. It’s usually a 24-hour trip.

“We were breaking ice from the beginning of December, all the way until May,” Peace said.

When the Suez Canal is blocked, he said, it makes headlines worldwide.

“Here on the Great Lakes, that occurs every year,” Peace said. “We have vessels get stuck in the ice, cannot deliver critical cargoes, which is raw materials coming from the Lake Superior area.”

In 2014 and 2015, the Lake Carriers’ Association claimed a combined two-year loss of $1 billion and another 5,800 jobs due to inadequate icebreaking resources. In 2019, it claimed losses of $1 billion and 5,000 jobs.

“You have to be able to get those raw materials down to the steel mills in the southern lakes where all those people are employed,” Peace said.

In 1979, the U.S. and Canadian coast guards stationed 20 icebreakers on the Great Lakes, according to the association. That’s down to 11.

The Great Lakes’ only heavy icebreaker, the Mackinaw, is 58 feet wide. The U.S. Coast Guard’s other icebreakers are 37 feet wide and take longer to break thick ice, Peace said.

The National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Congress in late 2022, included a $350 million authorization for a new heavy Great Lakes icebreaker. But the appropriation hasn’t been approved.

Once it’s approved, it could take up to 10 years to build.

“This other heavy icebreaker is really a necessity,” Peace said. “It’s vital.”