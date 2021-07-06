‘Great culture’: It’s Craft Beer Month in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — July is a time for beer lovers to celebrate: It’s Craft Beer Month here in Michigan.

The state’s craft breweries bring in plenty of tourism, and it’s not just about the taste — it’s about the people.

“I think it’s the great beer and the culture around beer. Not only is beer a fun, social beverage, but the places that you go to drink it, the brewers are so unique and there’s a lot of creativity and passion put into them,” Scott Graham, the executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, told News 8 in a Zoom call. “I think you just run into a great culture when you get around it and it makes people enjoy and appreciate that and want to contribute to it.”

He said that though the pandemic put a stumbling block in front of breweries, there is still growth in the industry and room for more.

“I think it’s worth noting that while local breweries have gained a lot of attention, the share of market that we have is still under 15% of all the beer sold in Michigan and is brewed here in Michigan,” Graham said. “…Most of the breweries in the state are very small, local breweries serving a local clientele right out of their tasting room and there’s certainly more room for that.”

The Michigan Brewers Guild is hosting three beer festivals in August and September, the first of which is Aug. 14 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. Tickets can be purchased at MIbeer.com.