Grant Township firefighter dies in the line of duty

OTTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grant Township Fire Department announced a firefight died in the line of duty after experiencing a medical issue.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Firefighter Michael Buitendorp was heading to the scene of a camper fire on South Forest Glen Drive in Otto Township when he lost consciousness while driving a water tender truck. His partner was able to stop the vehicle and call for help, according to GTFD news release.

Buitendorp was taken to Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was 40 years old and survived by his wife Anna and children Jasper, Isabel, Redding and Andrew, the release said.