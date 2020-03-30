Live Now
Latest updates on COVID-19 in the U.S.
Closings & Delays
There are currently 219 active closings. Click for more details.

Relief grant to help West Michigan small businesses

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-money_272155

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Businesses in West Michigan that are facing financial hardship due to impacts of COVID-19 may be eligible for grant money.

The Right Place, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and regional partners, was awarded $1 million from the Michigan Small Business Relief Program. The grant provides local small businesses up to $10,000.

“In this unprecedented time of economic and business stress, we want to do everything we can for West Michigan businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” The Right Place said in a statement.

Businesses with less than 50 people can apply for the grant. The money can be used to help with payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses and other expenses.

The grant covers Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties.

More information on the grant and applications can be found on The Right Place’s website.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 