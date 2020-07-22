Grant program to help small Michigan farms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The farming industry supports more than 800,000 jobs in Michigan, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Now small farms can get some help preparing for what’s ahead.

The Small Farm Safety Grant Program will have $1.25 million available to farms in the state, and is made possible through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

It is open only to farms with fewer than 10 employees, and the farms have to provide proof of good standing with the state. They also have to show that taxes are being paid.

The grant money is for testing and training workers, buying protective equipment and for procedures ensuring the safety of the food.