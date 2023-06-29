GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A device that will make it easier for people with a cochlear implant to wear glasses is moving forward, Ferris State University announced Thursday.

The Protoconch adaptor will move toward commercialization, thanks to a $48,250 award from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that provides support for a yearlong program. The program will start July 1, the university said.

“This latest grant allows us to update the device beyond beta stage, so that it can be offered to those capable of producing and commercializing the apparatus,” Dr. Daniel Taylor, leader of the Protoconch project and dean of the Michigan College of Optometry of Ferris State University, said in a statement.

After the adaptor is refined, it can be considered by eyewear companies, according to Ferris State University.

Taylor was inspired to create the Protoconch by his son, Britt, who wears glasses and has needed a cochlear implant since the age of 1. Since glasses frames and cochlear implants occupy the same space above the ears, using both can be difficult.

Taylor worked with co-inventor Jaclyn Vander Ploeg from the Mechanical Engineering Technology program.

The adaptor has been in the works since 2018, Ferris State University said.