Granholm touts Biden’s infrastructure goals as ‘historic’

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm attends the inaugural meeting of the Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, in Harris’ ceremonial office, Thursday, May 13, 2021, on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is among the Biden administration members pushing for the president’s infrastructure plans.

Granholm believes that the two separate plans President Joe Biden is pursuing will bring what she calls “historic” investments to a broad range of areas.

One plan that deals with what may be considered more traditional infrastructure spending has some bipartisan support while another will almost certainly have to be done with Democratic votes alone. Granholm is optimistic that both will make it to Biden’s desk.

“What the president is negotiating … it will be an historic investment in clean energy, whether it’s transmission or electric vehicles, charging infrastructure or making sure that we have a clean energy standard nationally that gets us to 100% clean electricity by 2025, which is the president’s goal,” she told News 8 in a Zoom call Friday.

Granholm went on to explain that the bipartisan plan already provides for record spending for what she sees as areas of biggest need.

“The president is really determined to get bipartisan support for infrastructure, which should not be political at all and that’s why this bipartisan infrastructure framework, it was actually voted out of committee yesterday and … the head of the Senate said it’s going to be up for a vote next week,” Granholm said. “And that’s very encouraging, it means that there was bipartisan support in negotiating it and bipartisan support in moving out of committee, so that’s great. And by the way, that particular bill, it is an historic series of investments there, too. It’s the biggest investment in U.S. history in bridges, in roads, in water infrastructure, meaning lead pipe removal, in internet, high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging and trains and transit.”

Granholm hopes both packages see action sometime this summer.