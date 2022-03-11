Granholm: Supply chain return ‘means jobs in America’

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

MIDLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan governor, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was back in the state on Friday to tour two companies helping to increase clean energy in the United States.

Granholm joined U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, as they toured companies in his district that are providing batteries and other components that Granholm says will be part of the Biden administration’s push for clean energy.

The secretary and congressman toured Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation and Xalt Energy in the Midland area. Semiconductors have become hot commodities due to an international shortages, particularly for automobiles. Xalt is billed in the news release as a “leader in high tech storage solutions” as a battery manufacturer.

Granholm says that the United States needs to reclaim it’s position as a player in the clean energy field and bring the supply chain back on U.S. soil.

“This clean energy future, this energy sector will create millions of jobs across America as we bring that supply chain home. We know that the Chinese really bigfooted the U.S. with respect to solar over, you know, a few years ago and we lost a lot of that capacity. You know it well at Hemlock Semiconductors and we’re saying no more, we want that back. The Chinese and the Asians also cornered the market on batteries for electric vehicles and we’re saying ‘no more.’ We want to build the full supply chain here because the whole supply chain means jobs in America,” she said.

Granholm also says the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill provides billions of dollars for everything from roads to broadband in the state of Michigan. She added that it will also provide money for more investment to build out the supply chain for clean energy in Michigan and around the country.