Grand Rapids man charged in attacking DNR officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been charged with assaulting a conservation officer while trying to escape custody in Lake County over the weekend.

Devinci Osiris Dumas, 21, is accused of kicking a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer in the head several times.

Dumas faces several charges: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, malicious destruction of police property, resisting and obstructing a conservation officer, escape from lawful custody and being a habitual offender second offense.

Authorities say on March 20, DNR Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck was called by dispatchers to respond to a report of a vehicle in a swamp east of the village of Luther near 3 Mile Road and Hawkins Road.

When Killingbeck arrived, authorities said he found that a car failed to stop at a stop sign, went airborne and landed about 150 feet away from the north side of the intersection.

Dumas was inside the car with a passenger, Hannah Marie Holcomb, 19, of Dorr. Neither of them were injured in the crash.

The conservation officer put Dumas under arrest for having open intoxicants in the vehicle and providing false information to a peace officer.

Dumas, who was sitting in the front passenger seat handcuffed, freed himself from his seat belt while being taken to the Lake County Jail. Authorities say Dumas then attacked the officer by kicking him several times.

Two people passing by stopped and helped Killingbeck restrain Dumas. Killingbeck was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

“This incident illustrates the type of danger our officers can encounter while on patrol,” Lt. Joe Molnar of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division said. “Fortunately, this situation was resolved without more serious consequences.”

Dumas was arraigned in court on the charges Monday.

Dumas is scheduled to appear in court again on April 5 for a probable cause hearing.