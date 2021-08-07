Grand Rapids man airlifted to hospital after crash near Big Rapids

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Grand Rapids was seriously injured after a crash near Big Rapids Saturday.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Green Township.

A 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids was turning from 19 Mile Road onto Northland Drive and drove into the path of a Jeep driven by a 52-year-old woman from Texas, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was then airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Officials say his injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The other driver did not report any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.