Grand Rapids man airlifted to hospital after crash near Big Rapids

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mecosta County Sheriff generic 040318_1522771142271.jpg.jpg

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Grand Rapids was seriously injured after a crash near Big Rapids Saturday.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Green Township.

A 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids was turning from 19 Mile Road onto Northland Drive and drove into the path of a Jeep driven by a 52-year-old woman from Texas, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was then airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Officials say his injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The other driver did not report any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!