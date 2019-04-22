Michigan

Grand Rapids driver charged in deadly UP crash

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

CLARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected drunken driver from Grand Rapids is now facing charges for a deadly Upper Peninsula crash during Labor Day weekend.

Logan Smith, 25, appeared in a Mackinac County court Monday where she was formally charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death.

Michigan State Police say on Sept. 1, Smith crashed on 3 Mile Road near Nye Road in Mackinac County’s Clark Township, located on the southern edge of the U.P. The crash killed her passenger, Zackeri Meingin, who lived in nearby Cedarville.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post arrested Smith last week.

