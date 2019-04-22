Grand Rapids driver charged in deadly UP crash
CLARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected drunken driver from Grand Rapids is now facing charges for a deadly Upper Peninsula crash during Labor Day weekend.
Logan Smith, 25, appeared in a Mackinac County court Monday where she was formally charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death.
Michigan State Police say on Sept. 1, Smith crashed on 3 Mile Road near Nye Road in Mackinac County’s Clark Township, located on the southern edge of the U.P. The crash killed her passenger, Zackeri Meingin, who lived in nearby Cedarville.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post arrested Smith last week.
