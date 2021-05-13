Watch: GR Chamber leader testifies on state housing bills

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A representative from the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is testifying before a state Senate committee about a set of bills aimed to improve affordable housing.

Grand Rapids Chamber Senior Director of Government Affairs Joshua Lunger, Senior Director of Government Affairs will testify before the Senate Committee on Economic and Small Business. The hearing is streaming on the Senate TV website and woodtv.com.

Also speaking will be representatives from the Home Builders Association of Michigan, Borealis Strategic, Michigan Municipal League and Housing North.

Those organizations and others have banded together to create Housing Michigan, which is pushing legislation to support renovation or building of housing. It is focusing on three areas: local control, flexibility and workforce housing.