GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is expected to make Juneteenth an official state holiday after a bill passed the Legislature and is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and is already recognized as a holiday for state employees.

The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives says the state Legislature’s overwhelming support of the holiday will bring a renewed focus to its importance, according to executive director George Bayard.

“We’re happy about it, of course. Anytime we can … retell our history, is a good day for us,” Bayard said.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery, marking when word of the Emancipation Proclamation made its way to enslaved people in Texas in 1865.

“Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 (but) the news didn’t get to all the states. It was slow moving after the Civil War. Texas was the last state that did not have the word of emancipation,” Bayard said. “June 19 was the actual day that (Union) General (Gordon) Granger told about emancipation in Galveston, Texas, but there will still some days before and some days afterwards and that’s where it gets the word Juneteenth.”

The celebrations expanded across the country and the holiday spread north.

“It’s a great thing because it’s a way to recognize that part of our history that, at least on paper, ended,” Bayard said. “The slave owners didn’t want to let go of their free labor so they never told people who were enslaved there on their plantations and so this was a formal edict.”

The museum is partnering with local organizations on a variety of events that celebrate with food and music and also provide history.

“It’s an opportunity to say, ‘Look, here’s a very important part of American history and it should be celebrated by not only African Americans but by everybody,’” Bayard said.

The bill is expected to soon become law with almost unanimous bipartisan support in both chambers of the state Legislature.

“Juneteenth started as a state holiday in Texas and it actually took them awhile to get it to be a state holiday even in the state of Texas, but to have this kind of support from Michigan or New York or even the rest of the country is a very good sign,” Bayard said.