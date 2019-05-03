Grand Hotel offers new scenic suites for 133rd season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Inside one of the new Cupola Suites bedrooms at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (May 2, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Inside one of the new Cupola Suites bedrooms at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (May 2, 2019) [ + - ] Video

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A newly completed project restores the historic Grand Hotel to its original roofline while maintaining the bright and bold atmosphere guests expect when they stay at the Mackinac Island icon.

Four new Cupola Suites display modern design from the inside, but make the hotel's exterior look similar to photos dating back to the late-1800s.

24 Hour News 8 was invited inside for a look at the project ahead of the hotel's official opening for the 133rd season.

"The original hotel had dormers across the top and they disappeared in 1913," Grand Hotel Historian Bob Tagatz told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday. "We built a bank of windows on the third floor and now we've created the fourth floor. When you come up to the front of the hotel, it looks very similar to what it did in 1887."

Grand Hotel President Dan Musser first recommended building the roofline up when he was still in college. The hotel has been in his family for generations.

"It's taken me 30 years to get here but we're here," Musser said while sitting in one of the new suites. "I've always felt and my dad always said, 'It doesn't cost a dime to ask gentlemen to put a coat and tie on at night.' It changes the atmosphere. There's a few traditions that we have that I think make Grand Hotel and Mackinac Island special."

One of the traditions the hotel is known for is striking room designs that incorporate vivid colors and patterns.

Below is a gallery of 360-degree videos so you can explore the newly-completed Cupola Suites, which stay true to those expectations.

>>App users: Click here for 360-degree view of rooms

Friday marks the first night the hotel will be fully open for the 2019 season. Guests who arrived earlier have had a sneak peek at the work done since the grounds closed in October.

Grand Hotel Executive Vice President and Managing Director Ken Hayward said he always looks forward to seeing the first guest check in.

"You always have those butterflies before the first game of the year or first act in a play, so I think there's a lot of nervous energy around here. We're anxious to get going," he said. "It's great to see guests in the building again because it doesn't feel quite right when we don't have guests."

At the height of the season, the hotel will welcome about 1,000 guests per night. More than 700 employees will be ensuring they all experience a memorable visit to the island.