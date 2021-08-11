GR woman seriously injured in shooting on Torch Lake

TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Torch Lake, a Cadillac news outlet reports.

The woman and her boyfriend were loading a paddle board at a boat launch Tuesday night at the same time a 36-year-old Missouri woman was launching her family’s boat, 9 and 10 News reports.

It reports an argument started over the use of the boat launch and the Missouri woman eventually pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

The suspect is in police custody.

No names have been release.