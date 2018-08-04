GR woman killed in Clinton Co. crash
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman was killed in a crash in Clinton County Friday evening.
It happened around 6:18 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Jones Road, north of Grand Ledge.
Authorities said the Grand Rapids woman was driving east on I-96 at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and went over the median and crashed into a vehicle in the westbound lane.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ania Reese, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
