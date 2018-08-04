Michigan

GR woman killed in Clinton Co. crash

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 09:09 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman was killed in a crash in Clinton County Friday evening. 

It happened around 6:18 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Jones Road, north of Grand Ledge.  

Authorities said the Grand Rapids woman was driving east on I-96 at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and went over the median and crashed into a vehicle in the westbound lane.  

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ania Reese, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven