GR woman killed in Clinton Co. crash

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman was killed in a crash in Clinton County Friday evening.

It happened around 6:18 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Jones Road, north of Grand Ledge.

Authorities said the Grand Rapids woman was driving east on I-96 at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and went over the median and crashed into a vehicle in the westbound lane.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ania Reese, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.