GR man shot by MSP trooper in Howell-area enters plea

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — A Grand Rapids man who was shot last year by a Michigan State Police trooper in Livingston County has entered a plea in the case.

During a court hearing earlier this month, 20-year-old Tristan Stavedahl pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to WHMI. Stavedahl pleaded guilty to three counts of felony firearms, separate single counts of assault with a weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Stavedahl was shot last year in April by a detective trooper who was searching for a car theft suspect.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stolen car that had been abandoned after crashing near Milett and Layton Roads. Nearly a half-hour later, another stolen car that crashed was reported.

Michigan State Police say Stavedahl was armed when he encountered the trooper, who opened fire. After the shooting, Stavedahl was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say they discovered additional methamphetamine at the hospital.

Authorities say it was later discovered Stavedahl was involved with the car theft incident.

Stavedahl will be sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis on March 3.